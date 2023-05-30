Lancaster County’s three Odyssey of the Mind teams recently finished in the top 10 in their respective divisions out of hundreds of teams at the 2023 World Finals in Michigan.

Manheim Township Middle School’s team received a bronze trophy for its third-place finish, while Montessori Academy of Lancaster received an honorable mention for placing sixth in its division. Solanco High School’s team ranked 10th out of 30 in its division.

Corey and Kelly Fogleman, coaches for the Manheim Township Middle School team, were also awarded a third-place prize in the Odyssey of the Mind Coaches competition.

Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving program for students worldwide in kindergarten through college. Each year, Odyssey of the Mind teams are presented with a list of problems and must select one to solve over the course of six months leading up to regional, then state and world competitions.

The World Finals were held at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, from May 25 to 27.

Manheim Township’s team composed of six eighth-grade students – Marisol Irvine, Delaney Stockbauer, Anna McCamant, Nora Hudack, Claire Pinzer, and the Foglemans’ daughter, Piper – competed in Division 2 (middle school level) of Problem 5, “The Most Dramatic Problem Ever!!!.”

“We were surprised, and I would say we were in shock, because this was our first time at world championships,” Corey Fogleman said. “It was nice to have the judges recognize how much work and effort they put into it.”

Fogleman said they were the first Manheim Township team to compete in the world competition since 2011.

Montessori's team consisting of fourth-grade student Maisie Rich, third-grade students Sophia Wang and Jackson Conrad, and second-grade students Colin Dinardi and Lilya Carrigan, competed in Division 1 (elementary level) of the same problem. The team is led by teammate Colin Dinardi’s mother, Meghan Dinardi.

Montessori is a private school in Manheim Township for pre-school to sixth grade students.

Solanco High School’s team – which includes students Lexi Groff, Emma Kline, Autumn Butler, Caleb Cutler, Tae Martin, Grace Pursel and Lucy Costigan, all coached by Solanco High School Gifted Education Teacher Caley Roark – competed in Division 3 (high school level) answering Problem 2 “Because iCan.”

“Even with a great finish, the students were a little disappointed – especially those that were on the sixth place World Finals team last year,” Roark wrote in an email Tuesday. “But we are very happy with 10th place. It’s hard to even get to worlds. So any finish is something to be proud of. Beating two thirds of the field is also something to celebrate.”