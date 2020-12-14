A dump truck collided with a horse and buggy in southern Lancaster County this morning, killing three occupants of the buggy and injuring four more, state police said.

Initial police reports Monday morning stated that four individuals were deceased.

“The initial release of the information regarding the number of fatalities was incorrect,” according to a state police media release Monday afternoon.

According to coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the three fatalities were juveniles -- two females and one male.

The deceased are siblings -- a 15-year-old male, a 13-year-old female and a 6-year-old female, according to state police

Emergency dispatchers said the crash happened at 7:51 a.m. at Little Britain Road North and Black Road, narrow two-lane roads in rural Little Britain Township.

According to police, the buggy -- occupied by 7 juveniles -- was traveling west on Black Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. The truck, which was traveling south on Little Britain Road North, struck the buggy on the right passenger side.

Four injured passengers were transported to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and subsequently Hershey Medical Center, police said.

The driver of the truck was not injured and remained on the scene to provide information, state police said.

The intersection is about six miles south of Quarryville and eight miles north of the Maryland line

The dump truck had a logo for Cauler Containers Inc., of Quarryville. A receptionist for the company replied to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter who called by saying "no comment."

The fatal crash this morning appears to be the worst here since 2010. In 2010, a minivan collided with three motorcycles in Penn Township in June, killing five riders.

An LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation data found that six rural Lancaster County townships -- Paradise, Salisbury, Leacock, East Lampeter, Bart and Earl -- accounted for nearly half of all buggy-related crashes with injuries between 2000 and 2019.

There have been about 410 buggy crashed over the 20-year period.

According to PennDOT data, there were 10 fatal buggy accidents between 2000 and 2019 -- seven occurred before 2009 and three from 2010 through 2019.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.