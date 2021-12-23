Three people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Providence Township.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 11:54 a.m. on Main Street near Beaver Valley Pike (Route 222).

At least one driver was ejected from their vehicle, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. First responders reported that the person was conscious but had significant head trauma.

The status of the other two people was unknown, but all three were taken to a local hospital, the supervisor said.