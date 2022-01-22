At least three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning along Lincoln Highway in Salisbury Township, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications

The three-vehicle crash occurred along eastbound Route 30 near Brackbill Road, west of Gap, at 10:48 a.m.

The severity of the injuries was not immediately clear. A state police desk sergeant was unable to release additional information Saturday morning.

Route 30 was closed between Hoover Road and Newport Pike (Route 772), according to 511pa.