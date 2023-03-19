A vehicle in Mount Joy Township overturned on Saturday night, injuring three people.

Emergency crews responded to Lawn and Sunnyburn Roads for a report of a vehicle crash at approximately 8 p.m., dispatch reports. The vehicle rolled over multiple times. There was a road closure.

Three people were injured, and at least one was taken by helicopter to a hospital, dispatch said. It's unclear the severity of their injuries.

Attempts to contact the Northwest Regional Police Department were unsuccessful.