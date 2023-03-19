Vehicle crash logo 1

A vehicle in Mount Joy Township overturned on Saturday night, injuring two juveniles.

Emergency crews responded to Lawn and Sunnyburn Roads for a report of a vehicle crash at 7:56 p.m., according to a release from the Northwest Regional Police. The vehicle rolled over multiple times. There was a road closure. 

A 17-year-old passenger was ejected from the car during the crash, suffered severe injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment by Life Lion medical services, according to the police report. Another juvenile of an unidentified age was injured and transported by ambulance to a hospital. The 18-year-old driver was uninjured, according to police.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Northwest Regional Police Department. 

