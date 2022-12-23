Three people were injured in an early morning house fire in East Earl Township.

Crews responded around 4:29 a.m. Friday to the residence in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications. The residence is where Union Grove Road meets with Route 625 southeast of Terre Hill.

Chief Alan Hurst of Weaverland Valley Fire Department said he arrived to find the house engulfed in flames, and that debris that fell in front of the house trapped a child who lived in the home.

The child and two other adults were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Hurst said. The child and one of the adults had already been released from the hospital before firefighters left the scene.

Firefighters had to return to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. to extinguish a fire in debris that flared up.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal determined that a propane leak caused the fire, and ruled the fire accidental.