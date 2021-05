Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Akron on Wednesday night, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred at North 9th Street and North 7th Street, or Route 272, at 8:36 p.m., the supervisor said.

Route 272 was shut down between Locust Bend Road and Fulton Street, the supervisor said.

Both vehicles required towing from the scene, according to dispatch reports.