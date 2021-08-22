Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle caught fire when it crashed along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Rapho Township on Sunday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicle crashed along the eastbound Turnpike near mile marker 265.2, near the Lebanon County line and Pinch Road, at 4:33 p.m., the supervisor said.

Ambulances from Lebanon and Dauphin counties were called to the scene, later transporting three people to the hospital. The supervisor was unsure what type of injuries the people sustained.

Firefighters were also called to the scene, discovering the vehicle on fire when they arrived, according to dispatch reports.