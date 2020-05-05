Three hunting-related shooting injuries in Lancaster county contributed to a total of 26 reported statewide last year — the seventh consecutive year with fewer than 30 similar incidents.

That’s according to figures from the State Game Commission, which reported that four of the 26 hunting-related shooting incidents in 2019 were fatal. That’s up from 2018, when only one of the 27 hunting-related shootings was fatal, officials said.

None of 2019’s fatal shootings occurred in Lancaster County, commission spokesman Travis Lau said.

The last fatal hunting-related shooting in Lancaster County happened in December of 2004, Lau said.

“The majority of (hunting-related shooting incidents) that occurred in the county over the previous 10 years were self-inflicted due to unintentional discharge,” he said.

Two of three Lancaster County shooting injuries in 2019 were self-inflicted, Lau said.

However, statewide totals show a higher percentage — 58% — of 2019’s related injuries were inflicted by others.

“The primary cause … was a victim being in the line of fire,” officials said. “The second most common cause was the unintended discharge of a firearm.”

State officials have compiled a database of all hunting-related shootings since 1915, and noted that 2019 was the first year in recorded history when there were no related injuries reported during spring turkey season. There also were none reported during fall turkey season, officials said.

“Hunting in Lancaster County and elsewhere in the Commonwealth definitely can be described as safe,” Lau said.

This year’s spring turkey season opened Saturday and is scheduled to run through May 30.

