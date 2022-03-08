At least three people were injured, two of them seriously, in a two-vehicle crash on a Manor Township road Monday afternoon, according to Manor Township police.

The crash occurred when a 2020 Honda Civic traveling north along the 700 block of Millersville Road (Route 741) crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 at 4:35 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Lancaster man driving the Civic and a 21-year-old Lancaster woman in the front passenger seat were extracted by “mechanical means,” with firefighters cutting the b-pillar, roof and other pieces from the vehicle so they could be safely removed, according to the news release. Both were transported to Lancaster General Hospital with serious injuries.

A small child was also in Civic at the time of the crash. The news release did not provide any information about the child’s status.

Attempts to reach a Manor Township police officer for additional information were not immediately successful Tuesday afternoon.

A 61-year-old man, whose hometown was not provided in the news release, was also transported to the hospital with injuries. The severity of the man’s injuries was not stated by police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Officer W. Clay Smoker at 717-299-5231.

Manor Township police were assisted at the scene by Lancaster County Crash Team 2, comprised of police departments in Manor, East Hempfield, East Lampeter, West Hempfield and West Lampeter townships and Columbia Borough.

Units with Blue Rock Fire Rescue and Lancaster Emergency Medical Association also responded to the scene.