Three people were hospitalized, two with traumatic injuries, and a horse was killed after a car crashed into a horse-drawn wagon along an Upper Leacock Township road Saturday morning, according to East Lampeter Township police.

A preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle, a 2015 Volkswagen Golf, was traveling westbound along the 500 block of Musser School Road when it struck the horse at 9:32 a.m., police said in a news release. The crash took place about three miles southwest of New Holland.

Two people in the wagon, 69-year-old Sally Lapp and her 44-year-old daughter Edna Lapp, both of North Shirk Road in New Holland, were thrown from the wagon. Both were transported to Lancaster General Hospital with traumatic injuries.

The driver 86-year-old driver of the Volkswagen, Margaret Robinson, of Scenic View Drive in Ephrata, was also taken to Lancaster General Hospital with moderate injuries.

The horse died at the scene, police said.

Investigators closed the road for about four hours.

It was not clear if any charges were pending in the crash. An email to a police spokesperson was not immediately returned.