Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information by Bainbridge Fire Chief David Stoner.

Three people were hospitalized after a boat overturned in the Susquehanna River on Friday night, throwing them into the water, according to Bainbridge Fire Chief David Stoner.

The boat overturned near the Brunner Island Steam Electric Station in York County, off the coast of Conoy Township west of Bainbridge, at 8:53 p.m., Stoner said. The Bainbridge Fire Company, which has jurisdiction over the waters in the area, was called to the scene.

A man and teenager were quickly found together on a nearby island, but first responders were initially unable to locate a woman who was also on the boat.

The woman was later found in the water unresponsive around 9:30 p.m. First responders quickly began performing CPR on the woman.

All three occupants of the boat were taken by ambulance to Hershey Medical Center, the extent of their injuries unknown.

Stoner was unsure what caused the boat to overturn, speculating that it may have hit rough water.

Susquehanna Regional police and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission are investigating the incident.