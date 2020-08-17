Three of four people arrested during late spring protests in Lancaster city over George Floyd’s death pleaded guilty Monday to obstructing traffic and were each fined about $460.

The fourth, Emily Ruth, 28, of Lancaster, did not show up in court and her case was held for trial in Lancaster County court.

John Ratchford, 25, of Lancaster; Julia Yoder, 22, of Akron; and Christian Saunders, 23, of Talmage, all pleaded guilty before District Judge Bruce Roth.

The four were among eight people arrested.

Two others have also pleaded guilty to obstructing traffic. They are Harry DeJesus, 21, and Said Brown, 20, both of Lancaster. They pleaded guilty Aug. 4.

Meanwhile, two Lancaster residents charged with more serious cases will have their cases decided in county court.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

They are Julio Torres, 22, and Sabrina Espinosa, 42.

Torres is charged with riot, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Espinosa is charged with solicitation to riot and disorderly conduct.

Trial dates for the two have not yet been scheduled.