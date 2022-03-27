Three people were displaced after an East Lampeter Township home was damaged by fire early Sunday morning, according to Witmer Fire Company.

The fire broke out in a two-story residence in the 2300 block of Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340) at 2:53 a.m., said Chief Greg Sherman. The three residents, all adults, were sleeping when they awoke to find smoke had filled the home and then safely evacuated the building.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames on the residence’s second floor that progressed to the point of engulfing the entire home, Sherman said. As many as 80 firefighters were called to the scene.

Sherman was unsure what caused the fire, which started in the residence’s first floor kitchen. A state police fire marshal is now investigating the blaze.

The home was completely destroyed by the fire. The residents are now being cared for by the Red Cross.

A fire marshal is trying to determine a monetary estimate on the property damage to the residence.

No one was injured in the blaze.