Three Maryland residents face charges for Similac baby formula and other items worth $11,000 taken from local Giant stores in recent months, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Police allege dog food, soda and Red Bull were used to conceal the baby formula during the thefts from four stores in Lancaster County and one in Dauphin County.

According to the district attorney's office, in Lancaster County, Mark A. Rodgers, 44, is charged with six thefts; Samantha Slicer, 30, with five; and April M. Rhoades, 41, with two. Rodgers is also charged with one theft in Dauphin County.

Rodgers is at Dauphin County Prison, Rhoades is at Lancaster County Prison, and Slicer is at Cecil County Detention Center in Maryland, according to the district attorney's office, and the charges here were filed by Northwest Regional, Manheim Township, Mount Joy Borough and East Hempfield Township police.