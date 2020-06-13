For the third consecutive weekend, protesters are gathering across Lancaster County in support of Black Lives Matter. The protests are in response to the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

There are three protests scheduled for Saturday afternoon, each of which has been organized by Lancaster Stands Up.

Quarryville Memorial Park, Manheim Square and Ephrata will host each of these protests. They're all set to start around noon and go for one to two hours each.

Our reporters will be in attendance at each of these protests taking photos and live tweeting.

