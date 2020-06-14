Like Saturday, three Black Lives Matter protests will be hosted across Lancaster County Sunday afternoon. Each gathering has been organized by Lancaster Stands Up.

The first protest of the day will start at 1 p.m. in Elizabethtown Borough Park and go until 3 p.m.. At Millersville's Comet Field, protesters will rendezvous at 2 p.m. for about two hours. And lastly, the final gathering of the day will be hosted in downtown Strasburg starting at 4 p.m..

Reporters from LNP | LancasterOnline will be in attendance at each protest, taking photos and live tweeting as things unfold.

Be sure to check back throughout the afternoon for any updates on Sunday's Black Lives Matter protests.

