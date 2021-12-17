A Lancaster County judge sentenced a second man to life in prison on Thursday for the 2016 home invasion killing of Dennis Pitch.

Michael Patrick Baker, 42, of Folcroft, Delaware County, was one of four people charged in the deadly burglary. He was convicted in September of second-degree homicide, robbery, burglary, conspiracy and intimidation of a witness.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth sentenced Baker to life in prison without parole, plus an additional 23-and-a-half to 60 years.

Pitch, 52, was found shot to death in his ransacked Timothy Road home on Dec. 4, 2016 by his brother. Pitch's brother went to the house to check on his brother after he didn't show up to work, according to previous coverage. Pitch was shot in the head and chest.

"You didn't just ruin our family, you ruined yours," the family wrote in a letter that assistant district attorney Mark Fetterman read in court. "It's heartbreaking to know the last face [Pitch] saw was yours."

While facing Pitch's family in the courtroom, Baker expressed sorrow while maintaining his innocence, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Baker said if they wanted the truth, they should ask assistant district attorney Mark Fetterman for the discovery in the case.

Fetterman then had a chance to speak before the court, during which Baker interrupted him, according to the district attorney's office. Baker apologized for the "outburst" at the end of the hearing.

"It's very clear from his past behavior [Baker] is a violent and dangerous man," Fetterman said

Baker also declined to participate "on multiple occasions" during the presentencing investigation, the district attorney's office said.

According to prosecutors, Baker, Christopher James Lyles, 34, of Glen Mills, Kristopher Allen Smith, 45, and Brandon James Bills, 40, both of Narvon, had somehow learned Pitch planned to withdraw a large sum of money from a retirement account. All four were arrested in April 2018 and charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and conspiracy.

Lyles was sentenced to life in prison in March 2020.