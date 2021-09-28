A second man has been convicted in the killing of Dennis Pitch, who was killed in a robbery-turned-murder at his Salisbury Township home in 2016.

Michael Patrick Baker, 42, of Folcroft, Delaware County, was found guilty of second-degree murder after a jury deliberated for more than four hours Friday, Sept. 24, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Pitch, 52, was found shot to death in his ransacked Timothy Road home Dec. 4, 2016 by his brother after checking on Pitch because he didn't show up at his job; Pitch had been shot in the head and chest.

According to prosecutors, Baker, Christopher James Lyles, 34, of Glen Mills, Kristopher Allen Smith, 45, and Brandon James Bills, 40, both of Narvon, had somehow learned Pitch planned to withdraw a large sum of money from a retirement account. All four were arrested in April 2018 and each was charged with homicide, robbery, burglary and conspiracy.

The night of Dec. 2, 2016, the four parked at a church behind Pitch’s house, where Bills kept watch and the others grabbed guns and broke into the home, police said. Bills told police he heard several gunshots coming from inside the home. After the other three men returned to the car, Smith told Bills, "It didn't go as planned," according to charging documents. Baker's trial lasted five days and included testimony from state police, Bills and an inmate who had overheard details about the murder and was then confronted by Baker in prison, the district attorney's office said. Cell phone surveillance evidence placed the group near or at Pitch's home during the time of the murder. Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman said he was "thankful the jury delivered justice to Dennis Pitch and his family." Baker was also found guilty of robbery, burglary, conspiracy and intimidation of a witness. The district attorney's office said Baker "had no reaction as the foreman read the verdict."

Baker faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

This is the second conviction in Pitch's death − Lyles was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 12-and-a-half to 40 years. Lyles was convicted in March 2020.

The cases against Bills and Smith have not been scheduled for trial. Smith had offered to help find the killers, Pitch's brother, Darren Pitch, told LNP | LancasterOnline shortly after the four men were arrested.