Manheim Township police have charged a Philadelphia man after they say he gave a Lancaster Township man drugs laced with fentanyl that led to his fatal overdose in 2021.

Dhruve Patel, 29, has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility for the death of Kevin Jose Calix-Alvarado. Police previously charged Jolziah Louis Oxley in March 2022 in connection with the overdose.

Calix-Alvarado was visiting Oxley at his Riverside Avenue residence in August 2021 when Calix-Alvarado began acting strange and collapsed on the kitchen table, according to a criminal complaint. Oxley preformed CPR until emergency crews arrived, but emergency medical technicians were unable to revive Calix-Alvarado.

The Lancaster County coroner determined Calix-Alvarado died of acute fentanyl toxicity.

Investigators reviewed Calix-Alvarado's phone messages and saw frequent communication with someone listed as "D," who was later identified as Patel. Oxley also told police Patel provided the drugs that Calix-Alvarado overdosed on, according to the complaint

A Manheim Township Police officer also overheard a conversation between Patel and Oxley in which Patel admitted to getting Calix-Alvarado the drugs he died from, according to the complaint.

Police arrested Oxley on March 21, 2022, and charged him with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility. He is out on $100,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a status conference in Lancaster County Court on July 8.

Police arrested Patel on March 16, and he is currently free on $50,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday, April 3.

