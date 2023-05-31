Vasthi Dominguez was caught off guard when her mother, Josefa, began to have difficulty remembering how to do simple tasks and becoming somewhat disoriented and confused about time and place.

“She was educated, very independent and had been an excellent cook all of her life. All of a sudden, she began to forget how to cook. That was the first sign for us that something was wrong,” Dominguez said.

At the time, Dominguez had hoped that her mother's condition was something other than dementia and could be treated. “But I started reading about that disease and doing research and realized that there was no cure and that my mother would quickly get worse,” Dominguez said.

If You Go What : Lancaster Hispanic Summit on Alzheimer’s & Dementia

When : Tuesday, June 6

Where : Groff Event Center, 234 W. Orange St., Lancaster city

Time : 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m .

Cost : Free , but registration needed at bit.ly/LancasterSummit2023 or by calling 800-272-3900.

Her mother died in 2019 at the age of 77, four years after her diagnosis.

Estimates indicate that about 14,000 people ages 65 and older in Lancaster County have Alzheimer’s or dementia and nationwide, the Latino population is expected to experience the highest increase in cases during the next four decades.

Numbers like those are part of what has motivated Dominguez, 47, to share her story as an Alzheimer’s caregiver during the second annual Lancaster Hispanic Summit on Alzheimer’s & Dementia, Tuesday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hosted by the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the bilingual (Spanish and English) summit will be held at Groff Event Center, 234 W. Orange St., in Lancaster city.

The summit is taking place during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, an opportunity to promote efforts to fight Alzheimer’s disease, hold conversations about the brain, and share the fact that Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are a major public health issue.

The event is free and open to the public. A complimentary lunch and a healthy eating cooking demonstration will be provided. To register, visit bit.ly/LancasterSummit2023 or call 800-272-3900.

Latinos with Alzheimer’s

The Hispanic Summit on Alzheimer’s, sponsored by Highmark Wholecare and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, will focus on health disparities in the Hispanic community, prevention and the importance of early detection and diagnosis, and ways to address the public health crisis. Guest speakers include Highmark’s chief medical officer, Dr. Oralia García Dominic, and Norman Bristol Colón from the Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development.

“Estimates of the 65-plus population are that over 14,000 people in Lancaster County are living with Alzheimer's or dementia,” said Jeremy Bland, Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter director of marketing and communications.

Researchers at the Alzheimer’s Association project that although non-Hispanic whites in the U.S. will still have the largest number of Alzheimer’s and dementia cases, the Latino population is projected to have the highest increase in Alzheimer's disease (AD) in the next 40 years, compared to other ethnic groups.

“In terms of social determinants of health, Hispanic/Latinos adults with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD) experience barriers to diagnosis, care, and services, and are less likely to participate in ADRD research compared to White, non-Latinos,” García Dominic said.

Studies, she also said, show that the higher prevalence of ADRD among Hispanic/Latino adults may be due to having higher rates of chronic health conditions and risk factors for both behavioral health and physical health.

“The good news is that many of these risk factors can be changed. Having these meaningful conversations about ADRD among and for Latinos is timely because new scientific discoveries are being translated for public and clinical use, including evidence-based models aimed at recognizing the disease within this demographic,” García Dominic said.

Area organizations partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association on the summit include the Lancaster City Housing Authority, Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla’s office and the YMCA of the Roses.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association serves 59 counties in western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania through its offices in Harrisburg and Pittsburgh.