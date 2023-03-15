Emergency crews responded to another ammonia leak at the Kunzler and Co. meat packing plant on Tuesday night, the second reported leak in the last four days.

Emergency services went to the Manor Street plant at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday after residents reported a smell of ammonia, according to a post by Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency.

"We did find a small release of ammonia that's inside the building. But it is not a serious problem," HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company Chief Benjamin Herskowitz said. "We actually drove all the areas that would have been in the shelter in place. Zero readings, or zero parts per million of ammonia anywhere."

Crews cleared the scene by 9 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to a leak at the plant Sunday and issued a shelter-in-place order within a half-mile area of the plant from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Herskowitz said there is an ongoing investigation to what caused Sunday's leak.

Efforts to reach staff or representatives from Kunzler and Co. have not been immediately successful.

Herskowitz said the team is taking feedback from Sunday's incident, improving ways of notifying the public and keeping them informed in health emergencies such as making sure information is understandable and accessible. He said the team is coming up with ideas on how to streamline the process in the future.