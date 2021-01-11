Almost 300 more people in Lancaster County reported positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, continuing an upward trend of several-hundred daily reported COVID-19 cases.

Lancaster County reported 279 new positive cases, bringing the county's total to 31,951, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state itself saw 5,338 new reported COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total count to 726,154 cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania also reported another 70 deaths from COVID-19. So far, 17,853 people in the state have died from COVID-19 since March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Five of those 70 happened in Lancaster County, the health department said. In total, the state reported that 791 people have died in Lancaster County from COVID-19.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Sunday night that the county has actually seen 758 deaths from COVID-19 to date. This number will be updated with the latest count.

To date, 3,392,246 COVID-19 tests in Pa. have come back negative.