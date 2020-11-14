For the third time in four days, Lancaster County set a new record for most new cases of coronavirus in a single day.

The county recorded 276 new cases Saturday, according to the state Department of Health, surpassing Friday's record of 247 new cases. The total cases here since March is now at 11,988.

Pennsylvania also set a new record, with 5,551 new cases, topping Friday's record of 5,531. Total cases since March now stand at 259,938 in Pennsylvania.

There were 77 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at either Lancaster General or WellSpan Ephrata hospitals, up from 59 a week earlier and 33 on Nov. 1.

The steepening spike of the fall's surge — and the growing positivity rates of people tested — has spurred new urgency in health officials' pleas for the public to wear masks, wash hands frequently, practice social distancing and avoid group events.

Pennsylvania’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, on Thursday urged the public to avoid gatherings of any kind and to cooperate with COVID-19 case investigations.