A large collection of books related to Judaism, dozens of vintage dolls found in library storage and literature in Latvian are among the unusual items that will fill the tables at next week’s annual Big Book Sale at the former Bon-Ton building in Park City Center.

Those rare items will be among a quarter-million used books waiting for bookworms’ perusal and purchase at the sale Monday through Wednesday, along with lots more CDs, DVDs, vinyl records, puzzles and games than were for sale last year, according to the Friends of Lancaster Public Library — the volunteer group that runs the gigantic event each year.

The hundreds of thousands of books for sale range from fiction to nonfiction, and from children’s books to cookbooks. Paperbacks start at 50 cents and hardbacks at $2, with lots of specially priced items to browse through.

The sale regularly nets more than $100,000 for the public library.

Special collections

The special Judaism collection consists of 45 boxes of books — many in Hebrew — and cookbooks, said Pat Ditzler, book operations chair for the friends group. She said the collection was donated by Renee Hartman, formerly of Millersville, who was a professional baker and ran a popular book club.

The books in that collection range from copies of the Haggadah — the text used during Passover Seders — to fiction and nonfiction by Jewish authors to dreidels and plates, Ditzler said. She added a few of the items in the Hartman donation were especially valuable, and have already been sold online. The collection will have its own table at the sale.

Another unusual collection that will have a dedicated table is a group of 105 dolls — many dressed in clothing from other countries and cultures — that were found stored in the former Duke Street library building as it was being cleaned out for the move to the library’s new North Queen Street location in Ewell Plaza.

There are also doll clothes and some doll furniture within that collection, Ditzler said.

In a coincidence Ditzler said she’s still marveling over, the day after the dolls were brought to the book warehouse for sorting, doll collecting expert and author Jan Foulke of Lancaster reached out, saying she wanted to donate some of her books as she was downsizing to move out of state.

“When I told her about the dolls, she asked to come see them,” Ditzler said, “and we said, ‘Sure.’ She told us some of them were more valuable (than first thought), and helped us price them. And her books were astonishing.”

Foulke, author of “Jan Foulke’s Guide to Dolls,” donated quite a few of her doll-collector books, which will be on the table with the library dolls next week.

Vintage items

Back for the second year at the sale will be the “vintage” table of rare items — some centuries old — like Bibles and maps of Lancaster County, said the Rev. Ron Adams, who is in his second year as chairman of the Big Book Sale, and is also the pastor at Landisville Mennonite Church.

“Some of it’s collectible, some of it’s rare, some of it’s just kind of odd,” Adams said.

“That table was really popular last year,” Ditzler added.

Ditzler noted someone donated several boxes of books in the Latvian language, and Adams said someone else brought in several boxes of books on belly dancing; all of it them have been researched and priced and will be available at the Big Book Sale.

Ditzler said a lot more vinyl records, children’s chapter books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles were donated this year than last. Members of the Keystone Record Collectors have been helping with pricing on the vinyl, she said.

Three tractor-trailer loads of books and other items will head from the Book ReSort on Marshall Street to the Bon-Ton building on Friday, Adams said, for volunteers to begin setting up for the sale.

Though he had volunteered at the sale for about 30 years, Adams said, until he chaired the event for the first time last year he wasn’t aware of just how much work hundreds of volunteers do to make the sale happen.

“I wasn't aware of just how many people were involved — not just at the sale itself but getting ready for the sale,” he said. “I wasn't aware of just how much affection there is for this library and this project in the larger community. It’s a gift.”

IF YOU GO

• What: The Friends of Lancaster Public Library’s annual Big Book Sale, featuring about 250,000 used books, plus CDs, DVDs, vinyl records, puzzles and games for sale.

• Where: The former Bon-Ton building in Park City Center. Maps of the sale floor will be available; shoppers can scan a QR code to open the map on their phones.

• Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, which is half-price day.

• Payment: Cash, checks and all major credit cards accepted for purchases. All proceeds go to the Lancaster Public Library.