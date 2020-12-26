Another 250 Lancaster County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County's overall case count to date is now at 26,557.

Pennsylvania reported an additional 7,581 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 605,141. The state also reported an additional 26 COVID-19 related deaths, bring the total death count to 14,883, according to the Department of Health.

No COVID-19-related deaths in Lancaster County were reported in the last 24 hours by the Department of Health. The county's death count as reported by the state stands at 698.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told a reporter Saturday that the death count was at 674. Lancaster County's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 669 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

To date, 3,221,108 Pennsylvania residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

