A 24-year-old woman died after crashing her vehicle into an oncoming tractor-trailer on Route 30 on Monday morning in East Lampeter Township, according to police.

Police and Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the woman as Tyeanna Monae Morris.

Police said that Morris lived in Hummelstown, but Diamantoni noted that her license indicates she was from Philadelphia.

Morris was driving a 2020 Ford Escape in the 2900 block of Lincoln Highway East (Route 30) when she crossed over into opposing traffic for "unknown reasons," around 7:40 a.m., police said.

The crash happened near Motel 6 and Jake's Country Trading Post, Inc.

Morris' Escape hit a tractor-trailer, causing the tractor-trailer to hit a utility pole and drive into an embankment, police said. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Both vehicles had "major, disabling damage," police said.

Morris and a 22-year-old passenger, identified as Tyjmere Edwards, of Philadelphia, were trapped in the vehicle and first responders how to free them from the vehicle., according to police. Edwards and Morris were taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where Morris later died of her injuries.

Edwards is in stable condition, police said in a press release on Tuesday morning.

The road remained closed for more than three hours and didn't fully open back up until 3 p.m. Monday, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash, or anyone who may have witnessed the crash, to call East Lampeter Township Police Sgt. Bryan Kondras, at 717-291-4676.