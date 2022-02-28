A 24-year-old died from injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Route 222 Sunday evening, according to Manheim Township police.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was one of five people injured in the crash, police said. The other four people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

The crash happened at 7:05 p.m., Sunday, just south of the Landis Valley Road overpass in Manheim Township. Emergency crews kept all lanes of the road closed until around 11:50 p.m.

The 24-year-old man was from Mountville, police said. He was driving a silver Nissan Altima, driving southbound and crossed over the median. He collided with two vehicles traveling north.

Manheim Township police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 717-569-6401. Tips can also be submitted via CrimeWatch.