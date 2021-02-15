The rise of COVID-19 cases and deaths continued in Pennsylvania last week, as 24,594 new cases were reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. 1,547 of those new cases came from Lancaster County.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state grew by 629 last week, 24 of which occurred in Lancaster County.

Here's a look at the weekly COVID-19 data for Pennsylvania and Lancaster County. All data was gathered from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 data

The COVID-19 case count in Lancaster County grew by 1,547 last week, bringing the total to 41,722 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The largest spike in cases occurred on Thursday, Feb. 11, when the county reported 309 new cases. The smallest daily increase of the week fell on Monday, Feb. 8, when 134 new cases were reported.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 cases data for Lancaster County.

A total of 24 people died of COVID-19 in the last week, according to Department of Health data. The county passed a grim milestone Thursday when it surpassed 900 deaths as a result of the virus.

The county averaged just over 3 deaths a day. Wednesday saw the lowest increased with only a single death reported by Diamantoni.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 deaths data for Lancaster County.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 data

COVID-19 cases grew by 24,594 in Pennsylvania last week, leaving the total case count at 894,915 to date.

The biggest increase of cases in the state occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 13. 4,088 new cases were reported on each day.

The smallest increase in cases fell on Monday, Feb. 8, where 2,504 new cases were reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 cases data for Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 629 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state last week, bringing the total death toll to 23,096.

The largest spike in deaths occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 9, where 149 new COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the state. Monday, Feb. 8, saw the smallest increase of COVID-19 deaths, as only four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported.

Here's a look at the daily COVID-19 deaths data for Pennsylvania.

