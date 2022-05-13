A Lancaster man who was convicted of first-degree murder in February received a mandatory life imprisonment on Friday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Shawn Nasim Connelly, 22, also was convicted of two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, after a three-day trial. Connelly’s sentencing included an additional 9 to 20 years of imprisonment.

The mandatory sentence for criminal homicide in Pennsylvania is life in prison. That mandate comes from state legislation. Judges have no discretion in such instances.

Connelly killed Anthony Marshall, 44, of Harrisburg, and injured his 25-year-old son, Tyquane Christian, just after midnight on June 16, 2019.

Connelly opened fire in the 600 block of Lafayette Street near Kunzler & Co. meat processors. Police said Marshall and Christian had been at a birthday party in the area and were told to leave after trying to break up a fight between Connelly and another man.

After leaving the party, Marshall and Christian crossed paths with four other men, including Connelly, near Kunzler & Co. The two groups exchanged words, and Connelly pulled a gun from his waistband and shot five times at Marshall and Christian, according to the district attorney's office.

Marshall and Christian were taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where Marshall was pronounced dead.