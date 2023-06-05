A 22-year-old Manor Township man driving a motorcycle was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Manheim Township Sunday evening, closing a section of the highway six hours into the night.

Sergeant Barry Waltz of the Manheim Township Police Department said the crash happened at 7:13 p.m. in the eastbound section of Route 30, just west of Harrisburg Pike. The department reopened the highway just after 1 a.m.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Thomas Hartenstine of Donerville Road. It said the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries and has been ruled an accident.

Waltz said the crash involved a sedan, SUV and the motorcyclist, who died on scene. He said two other motorists were transported from the scene by hospital, but he could not confirm the status of the injured people. Waltz said the other motorists at the scene were cooperative with the police.