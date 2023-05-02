A 22-year-old man has been charged with homicide in the death of a 69-year-old Lancaster man who was shot in Lancaster city on Monday afternoon.

Lancaster Bureau of Police charged Edwin U. Concepcion of Lancaster with criminal homicide and firearms offenses related to the death of Israel Lugo, 69, of Lancaster, according to a news release by Lancaster police.

Officers with the Lancaster police and the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team took Concepcion into custody in the 300 block of South Queen Street on Tuesday, the news release said.

On Monday around 2 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of West New and North Market streets, near North Prince Street, for a report of a shooting, according to previous reporting.

When officers arrived, they found Lugo, who was unresponsive and had gunshot wounds. Lugo was transported to a local hospital but didn't survive his injuries.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Lugo died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing, the news release said. Anyone with information should call Detective Adam Flurry at 717-735-3444 or Detective Austin Krause at 717-735-3476.