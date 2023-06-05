A 22-year-old Lancaster County resident driving a motorcycle was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Manheim Township Sunday evening, closing a section of the highway six hours into the night.

Sergeant Barry Waltz of the Manheim Township Police Department said the crash happened at 7:13 p.m. in the eastbound section of Route 30, just west of Harrisburg Pike. The department reopened the highway just after 1 a.m.

Waltz said the crash involved a sedan, SUV and the motorcyclist, who died on scene. He said two other motorists were transported from the scene by hospital, but he could not confirm the status of the injured people. Waltz said the other motorists at the scene were cooperative with the police.

The department and Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni have not released the name of the man who was killed.