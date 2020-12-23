Over two-hundred Lancaster County businesses are expected to receive a second round of COVID-19 relief grants.

Pending approval by the board of commissioners Wednesday morning, more than $3.2 million of CARES Act funds will be distributed to 214 businesses that have continued to suffer 40% or more in revenue loss over the course of the pandemic.

Average revenue loss for the 214 businesses was 61%, with the majority employing 10 or fewer employees, Heather Valudes, vice president of the Lancaster Chamber, said in an email.

If approved, the county will have awarded nearly $41 million in grants to a total of 1,298 businesses.

Businesses recommended for grants in the latest round include Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House in Lancaster, which could receive $40,000, and the Red Carpet Inn in Lancaster Township, approved for $10,000. The full list if businesses is published with this story on LancasterOnline.com.

Eligibility questioned

On Tuesday, Commissioner Craig Lehman suggested that one business, John J. Jefferies Restaurant of Lancaster, should be removed from the list of grantees because management declared they would not observe COVID-19 restrictions imposed on indoor dining by Gov. Tom Wolf.

The guidelines of the grant program require that applicants be in compliance with all federal, state and local laws.

Lehman argued that a move by the board earlier in the summer to rescind a grant to a business that declared it was closing after having already been approved for the grant set precedent for his proposed action.

Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino said they did not support Lehman’s proposal, arguing that there are many regulations businesses must comply with that the commissioners aren’t able to enforce uniformly.

Feds OK more funds

More relief will soon be available to businesses in the form of new Paycheck Protection Program loans included as part of the $900 billion federal relief bill passed Monday.

Lawmakers approved a total of $325 billion in business aid and expanded the types of businesses eligible for the funds to include certain nonprofit organizations. Businesses that already received PPP funds and have continued to suffer significant revenue losses related to the pandemic will be able to apply for a new loan.

