A 21-year-old man died of injuries he sustained from a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, according to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Diamantoni confirmed that Tanner A. Derrick, of Marietta, died after the crash on Tuesday.

The crash involved another vehicle and happened round 11:39 a.m. at the intersection of Lititz Road and Fruitville Pike in Penn Township.

Derrick was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with moderate injuries after the crash, police said.

Derrick is remembered as a "sweet spirited young man who loved the excitement of cars, motorcycles, dirt bikes and 4-wheelers," according to his obituary.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.