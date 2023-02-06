Southern Lancaster County still hasn’t had an inch of snow this winter, and on Sunday, it broke the record for the latest snowfall since 1995.

Some areas of Lancaster received at least an inch of snowfall on Dec. 22 and Jan. 25 in northern Lancaster County, but when it comes to south of Route 30, there’s no snow in sight, continuing to push the record, according to Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University's Weather Information Center.

The lack of snow this season is resulting in a mixed bag: a blessing for travelers on the roads while bringing concerns of a drought in the spring, Elliot said.

“Area stream and creek levels are generally running below long-term means for February, and an absence of melting snowpack will make it challenging to make up the difference and replenish groundwater supply,” Elliott said.

The warmer weather this winter is partly due to a pattern of storms coming from the central U.S. into the Great Lakes and northern New England, according to Elliott. Another factor is the absence of forced colder air in the south moving into the eastern U.S., preventing storm systems from the west.

Looking ahead to the rest of the winter season, Elliot said he has little to offer snowlovers.

“I expect more of the same weather we saw in January, with the number of ‘mild’ days far outweighing the number of ‘chilly’ ones,” Elliott said.