Dozens more Lancaster County residents have joined the homeless population over the last year, straining the services and resources available to help them.

Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition’s annual winter count found 526 people across the county were homeless in January: 107 living on the streets and 419 staying in shelters.

The total number of homeless grew by 54 people, or 11%, in a year, but the number of people living unsheltered increased more than fivefold. Last year, only 20 people were living on the streets.

Justin Eby, executive director of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which oversees the homelessness coalition, was not surprised by the increases. More factors contribute to homelessness than prevent it, he said, including the rising cost of living, low availability of affordable housing and the end of pandemic-era protections for low-income earners.

Homelessness has grown steadily in Lancaster County since 2017, and it reflects a national trend. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, homelessness nationwide has grown by 6% over the past six years.

Advocates and agencies that provide services for the homeless say it’s time to invest more in shelters and break down barriers at existing shelters that limit who can spend the night.

And advocates say the help can’t end with a safe bed for the night. Homeless people often require addiction treatment, as well as help finding jobs and housing and obtaining identification.

“I think there can always be more services, there can always be more avenues for people to get help,” said Chris Dreisbach, CEO of Blueprints for Addiction Recovery. “It’s not like you just catch somebody, fix all the problems immediately. … It’s very important to make sure that you can support somebody from the beginning all the way through to … leading productive lives.”

Breaking down the data

While the uptick in homelessness in the county can be attributed in part to various socioeconomic factors, the homelessness coalition itself has changed how it counts the population to assure a more accurate, and likely higher, count.

The coalition’s “point-in-time” count is exactly what it sounds like: a snapshot of homelessness for the entire year. After months of planning, volunteers spend a day visiting shelters and talking to people on the streets to document the population. The process is required and regulated by HUD.

The coalition typically conducts its count in January or February, the coldest part of the year when more people seek shelter.

Eby said one major change this year was expanding the point-in-time survey beyond Lancaster to Columbia, Ephrata, Willow Street, Elizabethtown and Holtwood.

Christopher Thomas, a data compliance analyst for the homelessness coalition, said volunteers focused on where in the county homeless people often congregate.

“The idea of going to every single street in every single borough in every single township is not possible. We really just can focus on the places where it’s most likely to find people,” Thomas said.

Volunteers engage directly with local shelters to learn about the people coming in that night. In some places, the time of day when the count is conducted was changed, too. For example, volunteers went to Binns Park in Lancaster, where the city’s homeless community often congregates, at night instead of the daytime. Volunteers also visited service locations, such as the free breakfast at Anchor Lancaster (29 E. Walnut St.), in the days following the count to ask the people where they slept on the night of the count.

The point-in-time survey also counts people living in transitional shelters, which are more long-term than emergency shelters — places such as Tenfold’s TLC, a 52-room shelter, and the YWCA in Lancaster.

Still, some critics of the point-in-time count say it likely misses some people experiencing homelessness. Jennifer Frank, a Millersville University professor of social work who published research this year on homelessness in Binns Park, said point-in-time counts can’t take into account the varying circumstances people experience while homeless.

Some people could be couch surfing but never end up in a shelter or on the street, Frank said. Weather also changes where people stay when the count happens. And then there are those who are chronically homeless versus periodically homeless over the course of a year.

“It’s like a lot of variables on that day are going to exacerbate the probability of some groups getting counted and some groups getting missed,” Frank said.

While the exactness of the point-in-time count is debated, Thomas emphasized its importance in providing hard data to policymakers. A datapoint, he said, helps demonstrate a level of need.

“If we’re not demonstrating need, we’re just gonna have the same level of funding every year,” Thomas said. “We do need to have verified data like the PIT count, where we can say, ‘Look, this is the situation right now. Maybe it will change next year, maybe things will happen that are outside of our control, but this is a need that we have to meet.’”

Growing inclusive shelters

More funding can lead to more shelters, and Dreisbach and Frank agree increasing shelter space is critical now as homelessness rises.

The housing authority lists nine emergency shelters in the county, in Lancaster, Columbia, Elizabethtown and Ephrata. Thomas said capacity fluctuates based on who is being served — whether a family or an individual — but at “perfect efficiency and optimal household compositions,” these shelters can accommodate 350 people total.

That’s fewer beds than there are people experiencing homelessness this year.

The housing authority plans to add 60 beds by fall 2024 with a new wrap-around services hub at 132-134 S. Prince St. in Lancaster, which would be both shelter space and permanent housing.

It will be the kind of place Dreisbach believes the county needs more of — offering an array of resources available beyond beds. People in need will have access to showers, lockers and outreach services along with a computer lab and a laundry room.

But the answer isn’t just creating more shelters, Dreisbach said. The existing shelters need to be places people are willing to go to, free of restrictive barriers.

“That inclusivity is so important in this space,” Dreisbach said. “To really let people know that they are people, it reminds them that they are loved and cared for. When you’re just unilaterally turned away because of something, it makes you feel less than human.”

The most common barriers to shelter admittance relate to substance abuse — whether a person arrives under the influence of alcohol or other drugs or has patterns of substance abuse, Dreisbach said. Other barriers could include a shelter requiring a person to follow a set of goals during their stay or even practice a religion.

Eby said shelters set their own entry requirements, and it’s usually for the safety of residents and employees. Dreisbach believes low-barrier shelters are as safe as any other because they have staff equipped to respond to specific needs.

Water Street Mission on South Prince Street in Lancaster has faced criticism for being too restrictive, which some say can lead people to avoid seeking help. Jack Crowley, Water Street Mission president, said people aren’t turned away at the door if they’re using a substance, but every person is required to go through a seven-day “stabilization phase” while sheltered with “minimal” obligations.

“We want to provide that safe window of time before we’re really looking at any expectations beyond not using drugs on campus (and) not being violent with other individuals,” Crowley said.

After a week, residents can stay for 60 days in Water Street’s shelter, Crowley said, with “minimal requirements” — the main one being no drinking or using drugs. There are no religious requirements as opposed to a second option, “the residential track.” Under this option, people can stay as long as they like as long as they stay sober, follow goals and take “Christ-centered” classes.

Permanent solutions

Frank also believes there needs to be a balance between temporary and permanent housing. Otherwise, shelters can create an endless cycle of people falling back on them because they have no way to leave.

“We can’t just say, ‘Well, we do the emergency shelter beds, we can’t do the affordable housing infrastructure.’ It can’t be one or the other; it definitely needs to be both,” Frank said. “People need a permanent solution. We need an economy that works for everybody, not just the rich businesspeople.”

In a joint effort, Lancaster city and county this year agreed to add 40 low-barrier beds in the city in addition to the Prince Street project. The city earmarked $1.6 million in federal recovery money for the work, and Eby said the county will dedicate its own money when project details are released. So far, the county has invested nearly $800,000 in the Prince Street hub.

That followed the city dedicating $10 million in federal pandemic relief money to affordable housing efforts, and Eby said low-income units are planned throughout the city and surrounding municipalities.

Thousands of people, sheltered and unsheltered, are taking advantage of housing resources across the county, Eby said. From June 2022 to May 2023, 1,339 people were enrolled in countywide housing assistance programs and 15% of people in the county’s homeless services system found permanent housing.

Some shelters offer resources to help people get back on their feet, including Hands Across the Street in Columbia, which helps people find jobs, housing, food and clothing.

Dreisbach echoed Frank’s arguments about providing more help beyond adding shelter beds. While there is no simple answer to homelessness, she said one of the best solutions is meeting people where they’re at every day.

“Just being somebody that is trustworthy and somebody that can provide them safety or respite from the struggle they’re in, that can be more important than food and can be more important than shelter.”

