The 2022 ExtraGive seemed on track to make an impressive showing late Friday night, though possibly not on par with the donation totals of recent years.

As of press time Friday night, Lancaster County Community Foundation’s signature fundraising event had received $9.4 million in donations to benefit more than 450 local nonprofits. At the same time last year, that total was $15.8 million for 516 participating organizations.

The final total for this year's event is $10.1 million from 24,667 donors.

The county’s annual biggest day of online giving, ExtraGive provides an opportunity for individuals and local businesses to support organizations they care about, encourage others to give and generate awareness for the causes they support.

“This community is extraordinarily generous,” foundation President and CEO Sam Bressi said Friday. “Our motivation is to create a celebratory environment, invite people to give and provide a platform to make it easy and engaging. This is such a celebration.”

Now in its 11th year, ExtraGive has raised more than $80 million since it was launched in 2012. It is the largest public event each year for the 98-year-old Lancaster County Community Foundation. Last year’s total was $15.8 million.

“We are inspired by the many thousands of people who have been giving today and supporting causes they care about,” Tracy Cutler, the foundation’s executive vice president said. “Our hope for ExtraGive this year is the same as it is every year: to invite more people into Lancaster’s giving ecosystem so we can build our shared future together.”

When asked how much the foundation expected to raise this year with fewer participating organizations than in 2021, Cutler said they had not estimated how much they would raise.

“We never know how the evening is going to play out. It’s a fun surprise every time,” she said.

A number of organizations that ordinarily participate in the event withdrew this year, citing the foundation’s new requirement that all groups taking part in ExtraGive post nondiscrimination policies.

A leading recipient of donations Friday was Lancaster Conservancy, an organization that protects and restores the ecosystems and landscapes upon which people depend for food, clean water, clean air, economic and public health. Lancaster Conservancy raised over $435,000 as of press time. Water Street Mission also was a top recipient, with over $370,000 in donations. Leading the list of organizations with the highest number of donors was Children Deserve A Chance Foundation with1,553.

In Penn Square in downtown Lancaster, the windows of the Griest Building’s 14 floors were lit with 198 lights, from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Meanwhile, there were numerous ExtraGive-related events and gatherings throughout the county, including events at the Quarryville Library Center, Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster, Columbia Creative Factory and Lancaster Central Market and The Ware Center in downtown Lancaster.

“We support and respect giving any day and any way you choose,” Bressi said.

Mountville resident Kim Morrow was at the Columbia Creative Factory on Friday night, helping to paint a community mural.

“I’ve contributed during the ExtraGive form many years, but this is my first time attending one of the events,” Morrow said. “I like to give to a lot of the organizations in Columbia.”

The lobby at The Ware Center was alive with music and dance performed by Imani Edutainers African Dance Company, who held a community dance class for the public.

Adults and children followed along in a series of traditional African dance moves to the beat of djembe drums.

“It’s nice to see the community come out,” said Taylor Saunders, a Manheim Township resident who came out to support the event with her husband, Steve, and their three daughters.

“This is an incredible way to expose our kids to the idea of giving back and learn about things they are not usually exposed to, this is interactive and festive,” Saunders said of the ExtraGive event. “It’s a good way to remember to give and not just receive.”

The day of giving concluded with the ExtraGive Fest at the Lancaster County Convention Center. Running from 8 p.m. to midnight, the event featured five music acts.