Rich Ruoff, founder of the Lancaster Roots & Blues festival, announced Wednesday the 2022 festival will be held July 9-10.

This year’s festival returns Oct. 15-17 after a year’s hiatus.

So far, Ruoff is only saying that the Lancaster County Convention Center will serve as the main venue, as it has in the past.

Ruoff will announce the acts and other venues later. He anticipates having more than 50 acts.

Ruoff said he chose that weekend based on hotel and convention center availability. While he had looked into continuing the festival in the fall, he said that was not possible because fall is such a busy tourist season.

Ruoff cancelled the 2020 show in November 2019, saying he needed to care for his wife, Claudia Ruoff, who was battling brain cancer. She died Feb. 26, 2020 — two days before that year’s festival had been scheduled to start.