The 2022 Make-A-Wish fundraising campaign and Mother’s Day truck convoy raised more than $540,000, the organization announced Friday.
Truck convoy committee co-chair Terry Finch said the May 8 event raised $543,875.
“The fund raised will help grant life-changing wishes for the children in the Susquehanna Valley who are battling critical illnesses,” Finch said in a Friday press release.
Hundreds of people lined the route to watch the convoy of 500 trucks. The fundraiser also included a carnival.
“We are very appreciative of the support we receive from the Lancaster community,” said Jennifer Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley. “The tremendous effort put forth by the truck drivers, volunteers, and the community to make this event a success is truly inspiring, and we are so grateful.”
Michael Kindt raised the most money – $50,025 – among truck drivers for this year’s event. The Reading man earned the lead driver position in this year’s convoy after raising more than $35,000 in the 2021 campaign.
The top 30 drivers in this year’s campaign raised more than $300,000 for Make-A-Wish.