The 2022 Make-A-Wish fundraising campaign and Mother’s Day truck convoy raised more than $540,000, the organization announced Friday.

Truck convoy committee co-chair Terry Finch said the May 8 event raised $543,875.

“The fund raised will help grant life-changing wishes for the children in the Susquehanna Valley who are battling critical illnesses,” Finch said in a Friday press release.

Hundreds of people lined the route to watch the convoy of 500 trucks. The fundraiser also included a carnival.

“We are very appreciative of the support we receive from the Lancaster community,” said Jennifer Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley. “The tremendous effort put forth by the truck drivers, volunteers, and the community to make this event a success is truly inspiring, and we are so grateful.”

Michael Kindt raised the most money – $50,025 – among truck drivers for this year’s event. The Reading man earned the lead driver position in this year’s convoy after raising more than $35,000 in the 2021 campaign.

The top 30 drivers in this year’s campaign raised more than $300,000 for Make-A-Wish.

Top fundraisers Following are the top 30 drivers for the 2023 Mother’s Day Truck Convoy and their fundraising totals for the past year: Michael Kindt: $50,025 Keith Wagner: $26,005 Marvin Sauder: $25,780 Kevin Johns: $20,007 Tim Rohrer: $14,987 Rodney Howard: $14,644 Daryl Miller: $13,614 Jeri Price: $13,284 Jeff Lied: $11,759 Robert Gray: $11,211 Blair Snavely: $8,843 Chris Hess: $8,465 Will Tutton: $7,410 Leonard Heiser: $6,250 Brandon Suter: $6,079 Michael Batz: $5,972 Rob Finch: $5,884 Tim Potts: $5,877 Betty Nields: $5,875 Michael Wade: $4,743 Paul Reinbold: $4,680 Kenny Boughter: $4,659 Karl Heiser: $3,998 Donald Steiner Jr.: $3,935 Brad Hatcher: $3,688 Dave Snavely: $3,532 Brian Hiltz: $3,322 Roman Lantz: $3,255 Tim Kauffman: $3,142 Jonathon Werley: $2,675 Source: Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware, & Susquehanna Valley