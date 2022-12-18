2022: A look back at the top stories

After two years of reporting on the pandemic, a different kind of virus made the list of top stories in Lancaster County for 2022 — avian flu. Still, the pandemic wasn’t forgotten. The past year saw schools returning to in-person, unmasked classes and the end of the countywide COVID-19 database, spurred by a drop in hospitalizations and deaths.

Our 2022 top headlines, for the most part, focus on issues that reflect the past and the progress of the county.

School book bans. The Biechler case. Armstrong Flooring’s collapse. Lancaster County’s first Black and queer state representative. The disclosure of a militia meeting in Quarryville. The debate over Oregon Village. High Industries and the High Foundation. Southern Market. Charlie Smithgall. The Village closing. A new hospital.

LNP | LancasterOnline asked readers to vote for what they saw as the most important local stories of 2022 from a collection chosen by our staff. We tallied votes for each story, ranking them from most to least votes.

Here’s what you picked. Thank you for reading.

1: BOOK-BAN EFFORTS

Ephrata Area School District joined Warwick and Elizabethtown Area school districts in tagging and categorizing books by content areas that have been raised as concerns by community members. Topics include violence, sexual references and LGBTQ characters.

The push is led by conservative parents who publicly opposed mask mandates and the teaching of what some described as “critical race theory.”

The result was intense politicization of school board meetings, said Stephen Medvic, a government professor and director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College, in January.

Some parents said they are appalled by the content their kids have access to in school — particularly related to sex and race — but others said it’s important to give kids options when it comes to reading and learning about the world around them.

The number of bans and parents opting out still appears relatively small. Since 2020, one Lancaster County school district has banned a book — the graphic novel about eating disorders “Lighter Than My Shadow,” which was pulled by Eastern Lancaster County School District. Another district has a book challenge pending, and at least three other challenges were unsuccessful.

2: LINDY SUE BIECHLER CASE

A man who investigators say once lived in the same apartment complex as Lindy Sue Biechler was arrested in July and charged with stabbing her to death.

David V. Sinopoli, 68, of the 300 block of Faulkner Drive, East Hempfield Township, was charged with criminal homicide in the 1975 killing that Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams called the oldest unsolved cold case in the county.

Biechler was 19 years old when she was sexually assaulted and stabbed 19 times Dec. 5, 1975, during a struggle in the living room of her Manor Township apartment.

When police found her, the knife was still in her neck.

A genetic genealogist with Reston, Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs used DNA collected at the scene to narrow down the suspect to someone whose family tree traced back to Gasperina, Italy. She cross-referenced that information with family trees from Lancaster County, which eventually led her to Sinopoli.

This is the third cold case in four years in which genetic evidence has led to an arrest: Raymond “DJ Freez” Rowe was arrested in 2018 for the 1992 rape and murder of Christy Mirack; Tara Brazzle was arrested and charged in 2021 with homicide in the 2007 death of a newborn known as Baby Mary Anne.

Sinopoli will face trial; he waived his formal arraignment in October and pleaded not guilty to Biechler’s killing.

3: MILITIA MEETING IN QUARRYVILLE

In January, LNP | LancasterOnline broke the news that three days before the attack on the U.S. Capitol, more than two dozen members of so-called “patriot” and militia groups from across Pennsylvania and New Jersey gathered inside a meeting hall at the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville to strategize about how they would communicate with each other in the event of a major catastrophe such as electrical grid failure, natural disaster or armed clash with the government.

The meeting, described in detail for the first time by two participants, has played a central role in the federal government’s prosecution of a New Jersey man, James Breheny, who attended that meeting and was caught on video storming the U.S. Capitol three days later.

The details, obtained through months of reporting, provided the clearest picture to date of the mysterious Jan. 3 gathering in southern Lancaster County, which had been the subject of intense speculation since it was first disclosed in a federal criminal complaint related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

While the participants who spoke to LNP | LancasterOnline said the Quarryville meeting’s objectives were broad and focused on communication tactics — the 5 5 4 group talked about the best handheld satellite radios and amateur radio bands to use in any emergency— they also acknowledged that some, including Breheny, spoke of traveling to the nation’s capital to attend then-president Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally.

4: AVIAN FLU OUTBREAK

For the first time in almost 40 years, a highly contagious strain of avian flu was detected on a Lancaster County farm in April, setting in motion a massive response that led to millions of dead birds.

Through July, when the roughly 6-mile-radius control areas were lifted, there had been 17 domesticated poultry operations with confirmed flu cases in the state, all of them in Berks (nine) and Lancaster counties (eight).

A total of 4,224,700 birds were killed at the 17 farms — either by the virus or, more likely, the result of whole-flock euthanizations required by regulators to curtail the flu’s spread, according to the U.S.

Department of Agriculture. About 3.8 million were in Lancaster County.

The disease was first found at an East Donegal Township facility owned and operated by Kreider Farms, a family-owned dairy, egg and poultry enterprise that farms more than 3,000 acres in Lancaster, Lebanon and Dauphin counties and employs 450 people.

5: TIE: IZZY SMITH-WADE EL WINS ELECTION

Former Lancaster City Council President Izzy Smith-Wade-El defeated Republican Anne Rivers in the November general election to win a seat in the state House, 2 representing the 49th District in southern Lancaster city, Lancaster Township and Millersville.

Smith-Wade-El, a 32-year-old Democrat, will be Lancaster County’s first Black representative, as well as its first LGBTQ lawmaker.

Smith-Wade-El referenced generations of his family who influenced his life and career. He noted the progression from his “illiterate, sharecropper” grandmother to his mother, Rita Smith-Wade-El, a respected educator who has a Lancaster city school named after her, to his own historic win.

“I feel like my family is living the American dream,” Smith-Wade-El said. He will be sworn into office in early January.

TIE: ARMSTRONG FLOORING BANKRUPTCY

The $107 million sale of Armstrong Flooring’s North American assets to a group led by West Hempfield Township-based AHF Products was finalized in October, about five months after Armstrong filed for bankruptcy protection, in a deal that will keep Armstrong’s Lancaster manufacturing and warehousing operations going but lead to the closure of two local offices and the loss of hundreds of jobs.

Once a part of Armstrong World Industries, Armstrong Flooring was spun off in 2016. Armstrong Flooring then sold its wood flooring business, AHF Products, two years later to a private equity firm for $100 million.

Under President and CEO Brian Carson’s leadership, AHF Products has grown quickly. Before the Armstrong Flooring purchase, AHF had 13 brands, employed more than 2,300 people and reported annual revenues of more than $400 million.

In its May filing for bankruptcy protection, the 160-year-old Armstrong Flooring reported debts of $100 million to $500 million.

The East Lampeter Township-headquartered company had been seeking a buyer since at least December 2021.

About 420 people were employed by Armstrong, between plant and corporate offices in Lancaster County, some of whom were offered positions with AHF.

6: HIGH INDUSTRIES SHIFT

S. Dale High and his family transferred their shares of East Lampeter Township-based High Industries to the High Foundation, the organizations announced in March.

The transaction is expected to send more than $5 million annually to the foundation to be used on programs that address poverty and to build up communities where the multistate company does business, including Lancaster County, central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio and Florida.

High had $570 million in revenue in 2021, according to the company. The High Foundation investments will be disbursed through major partnerships and collaborations, grants, scholarships for High co-workers and the High Foundation Fund at Lancaster County Community Foundation.

The High companies have about 1,900 employees — two-thirds of whom are employed in Lancaster County. The businesses are involved in steel, concrete, real estate, construction, hotels, transportation, air quality, safety consulting and other fields. High Companies — the umbrella firm for High Industries and High Real Estate Group — is one of the county’s largest employers.

7: OREGON VILLAGE

Manheim Township’s board of commissioners voted unanimously in July to deny the Oregon Village development zoning application, reversing its original approval in 2019.

The proposed 76-acre development would replace the Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant with larger facilities, develop homes, and redevelop the idle Shawnee Resort site diagonal from the dairy into a 120-room hotel and more housing. In total, 554 housing units would be built.

The denial came after the board’s 2019 decision was appealed by a nearby bed-and-breakfast owner, who argued that her property should be among those in the zoning application that are considered historic. The township’s zoning laws require a developer of the Oregon Village site show that its plan wouldn’t harm any nearby historic properties.

In 2019, the board of commissioners used a different definition of what amounted to a historic property, which a Commonwealth Court decision in December 2021 rebuffed.

The three-judge panel ruled then that the commissioners in 2019 too narrowly defined what a historic property was and ordered the Oregon Village zoning application to be reconsidered.

8: CHARLIE SMITHGALL DIES

Charlie Smithgall, a former Lancaster mayor known for his strong anti-crime policies and early support for the downtown convention center, died Oct. 18 at 77 years old.

Smithgall, a businessman and pharmacist whose hands-on approach to running City Hall got things done but occasionally rankled members of City Council, served as mayor for two terms, from 1998 until 2006. Smithgall’s term as mayor ended after he lost to Rick Gray in the 2005 election.

He would run twice more against Gray — in 2009 (losing by fewer than 300 votes) and 2013.

Smithgall also lost a 2007 Republican primary campaign for county commissioner to current state Sen. Scott Martin.

During his term, Smithgall played a key part in the development of the city police station, Red Rose Transit Authority’s Queen Street Station, Clipper Magazine Stadium and Binns Park.

“Charlie and I hit it off right away,” said Matt Parido, who was Smithgall’s chief of staff as mayor. “It was the start of my career, and we worked together every day. ... He would say, ‘What can we do today to make the city better?’ ”

8: SOUTHERN MARKET REOPENS

The one-time farmer’s market at 100 S. Queen St. in downtown Lancaster reopened in January as a 250-seat food hall with a central bar.

Southern Market features a large mural of moss and live plants opposite the main entrance and showcases the original open web trusses to create a 7,600-square-foot space without columns.

The first major structure designed by renowned local architect C. Emlen Urban, Southern Market opened in 1888 as a Wednesday and Saturday farmers market. That market closed in 1986, and the building was then used as office space, including for Lancaster city, which owned it and once had its council chambers there.

The city sold the property to nonprofit Lancaster Equity, which partnered with Willow Valley Communities, a Willow Street retirement community.

Willow Valley Communities spearheaded the renovations of the space and now oversees the food hall and owns the liquor license for the bar.

Willow Valley plans to build a 20-story apartment across the street. The food hall is set up as a business incubator, with on-site support and business training.

10: TIE: NEW PENN STATE HOSPITAL

The first patients served in Lancaster County’s brand new, 132-bed, $375 million hospital were welcomed Oct. 3 to Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center in East Hempfield Township.

The six-story, 341,000-square-foot hospital at State Road and Harrisburg Pike just east of Landisville employs more than 400 people.

The Lancaster Medical Center is the centerpiece of Penn State Health’s ambitious strategy to carve out a bigger share of Lancaster County’s health care market, long dominated by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, the county’s biggest employer.

Penn State Health made its first splash here in 2017 by purchasing the county’s largest group of independent physicians, Physicians’ Alliance Ltd.

In 2019, it opened the Lime Spring Outpatient Center off Rohrerstown Road. This past June, the health system opened Penn State Health Children’s Pediatric Center at a former Toys R Us at Harrisburg Pike and Route 30.

TIE: THE VILLAGE CLOSES

The same year a teenage Elvis Presley made his first recording for Sun Records, Peter Photis and John Patounas opened a nightclub in downtown Lancaster.

The 1953 debut of The Village inaugurated what became a fixture of Lancaster city nightlife and a live music haven that helped launch local acts into semistardom.

Over the years, The Village hosted some of the biggest names in rock ’n’ roll. Lancaster-based new wave band The Sharks were staples at The Village and rode their local success to a major record label contract in 1985. Cindy Lauper, Arlo Guthrie, Quiet Riot and Ratt all performed there, while Bruce Springsteen entered local lore when he played a surprise set there in 1984.

After nearly 70 years of being owned by the same families, The Village was sold for $1.95 million. Management opened the club for the last time Dec. 10, drawing a line that stretched around the block.