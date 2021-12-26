LNP|LancasterOnline asked readers to vote on what they thought the most important stories of the year in Lancaster County were.
But the most important stories aren't always the ones that go viral.
Google search traffic, aggregation from other news outlets or news apps, sharing on social media can all send readers to one of our stories online. So in this mix, you'll find stories like a cookie recipe that brought a lot of readers from Google and a video of an Amish buggy drifting that went viral, mixed with significant local breaking news that was frequently updated by our staff of reporters.
The following headlines were the 10 most-read stories on LancasterOnline, by number of visitors to each story. Data is pulled from Parse.ly, an analytics tool used by news sites to track website traffic, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 20.
1. Two suspects in custody after police respond to shooting at Park City Center: 146,044 visitors
2. A cookie so good it may inspire world peace; here's the recipe: 120,442 visitors
3. Watch: Amish buggy drifting in Quarryville goes viral [video]: 65,493 visitors
4. What we know and don't know about Manheim Township teen accused of killing her sister: 62,782 visitors
5. Moderna vaccine mistake means around 100K Pennsylvanians will have to cancel, reschedule second dose: 57,904 visitors