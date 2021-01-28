The first full moon of 2021 will be at its brightest tonight, and chances are likely that viewers in Lancaster County will be able to see it.

January's full moon is known to some Native American tribes as the full wolf moon, as it's the time of the year where hungry wolves could be heard howling, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

It's a moon known by many names, however.

Cree nations called it the Cold Moon and the Frost Exploding moon; Algonquin nations called it the Freeze Up Moon and the Dakota peoples would call it the Severe Moon and the Hard Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. It's a full moon known for its accompaniment with cold, brutal conditions.

The Old Farmer's Almanac offers a tidbit of lore for January's full moon: "A bright first Moon promises rain and a bountiful harvest; a red-tinted Moon means a dry year."

The moon, be it bright or red-tinted, will technically be at its brightest at 2:18 p.m. EST. However, it will be nearly just as bright during the nighttime, the Old Farmer's Almanac reports.

Conditions in Lancaster County will be partly cloudy and cold tonight, with temperatures forecasted in the low-teens, according to AccuWeather.