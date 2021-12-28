Winter coats and snow boots have spent more time in the closet this December as Lancaster County wraps up one of its warmest years in the last century.

Based on data out of the Millersville University Weather Center, a normal year in Lancaster County would average, between high and low temperatures, around 53 degrees. The center’s director, Kyle Elliott, said that as of Monday, 2021’s average temperature was 56 degrees, placing it in the top five warmest years since 1914. It wasn’t a particularly hot year but temperatures didn’t cool down overnight, Elliott said.

“Low temperatures just aren’t as low as what they used to be,” he said, adding that there was rarely a reprieve from the climbing summer temperatures. “It’s awful. You walk out there after sunset and it’s still 80 degrees. It just doesn’t drop at night.”

The year’s lowest recorded temperature, recorded in February, was in the high teens, Elliott said. Between May and August, temperatures rose to 90 degrees or higher 29 times. The average number of 90-degree days in a year is 24.

Lancaster County is part of a larger global trend toward warmer temperatures, Elliott said. The top 10 warmest years globally have occurred since 2005, with most falling in the last decade, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

2020 was the second warmest year on record globally, only falling behind 2016, according to the organization. It was also Lancaster County’s second warmest year. Depending on temperatures in the next few days, Elliott said this year could be the third or fourth warmest.

December may also mark the area’s driest month. As of Monday, Elliot said the county received less than an inch of precipitation.

Yet, three months ago, Lancaster County saw its eighth wettest September thanks to tropical storm Ida. Flooding was imminent as the storm dumped 5 inches on ground already saturated by tropical storm Fred in mid-August.

Following the storm, the Conestoga River crested at 18.49 feet, the third highest level it’s ever been, according to the National Weather Service. Residents were left without power, recorded damage on their flooded homes and, in some cases, had to evacuate.

“Between the water levels being high already and the ground being saturated, there was really nowhere for that rain to go,” Elliott said. “The ground couldn't absorb it.”

Despite the heavy soaking in September, Elliott said the year’s 41.8 inches of precipitation – not including an expected snowfall on Wednesday – is average. The year’s wettest month was balanced out by the county’s 10th driest November.

Precipitation won’t pick up much in the new year, either – at least not right away. Elliott said he doesn’t see a major snowfall of 10 to 12 inches in the cards for the first half of January. At best, there might be a few “nuisance” events with 3 to 4 inches of snowfall.

But temperatures will begin to dip in early January, Elliott said.

“As we head into January, we're going to have more opportunities for sustained cold weather,” he said. “Now I don't really see any Arctic outbreaks on the horizon at least through the first half of January. It doesn't look like it's going to be astoundingly or remarkably cold.”