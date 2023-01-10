Released today by YWCA Lancaster, “An Equity Profile of Lancaster County” is the result of discussions that began during protests that followed the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As a variety of local groups grappled with a response, Stacie Blake, CEO of YWCA Lancaster, said it became clear there was a big difference between people for whom the protests felt like an outlet for a variety of grievances and others who couldn’t understand the strong reaction.

Ultimately, Blake said she suggested a study of Lancaster County that would look at social and economic outcome differences among racial groups, saying she hoped such a study could provide a comprehensive look at conditions in Lancaster County while serving as a roadmap for making improvements.

Blake, who joined the YWCA in 2019 and previously worked in Washington, D.C., with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, said she was familiar with similar reports Equity Partners of Oakland, California, had done for other communities, and suggested they look at Lancaster County.

Local community leaders supportive of the plan ultimately formed a steering committee and commissioned the study at a cost of $75,000. The YWCA, which has its own Center for Racial & Gender Equity, was the primary liaison with the report’s authors.

The 12-person steering committee represented nine entities. In addition to the YWCA, those included Community Action Program, Community First Fund, High Foundation, Lancaster Chamber, Lancaster City Alliance, Lancaster County Community Foundation, Union Community Care and the United Way of Lancaster County.

Those entities represented on the steering committee each provided some funding for the study, typically $5,000 each. Funding was also provided by 7 Foundation Fund, CHI St. Joseph’s Children’s Health and Erie Insurance.

Although Blake said the YWCA will use the 97-page study’s findings in its own social justice advocacy work, she said the organization doesn’t plan to commission additional studies or offer specific policy prescriptions for closing the gaps highlighted in the report.

“That is for this community to decide together,” she said. “We already have experts working on these tough problems. And I also encourage them to work on these tough problems with an equity lens.”

“An Equity Profile of Lancaster County” and a summary of its findings can both be viewed in full on the Lancaster YWCA’s website, YWCAlancaster.org.