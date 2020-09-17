After an unusual offseason and a late start to the regular season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Lancaster-Lebanon League football campaign has finally arrived. It will certainly look different, with no fans permitted in the stands and teams practicing coronavirus protocols. Teams will play a truncated seven-game season beginning Friday.

Here is a look at the L-L League Section Four teams:

PIAA : Class 3A

: Class 3A Coach : Matt Gingrich (6th season, 33-21)

: Matt Gingrich (6th season, 33-21) 2019: 6-3 Section 3, 7-5 overall

Though Annville-Cleona is only one year removed from a 7-5 season, which included a District Three playoff win over Littlestown, that experience may as well have happened in another decade as far as the 2020 edition of the Little Dutchmen is concerned.

A-C will be starting an almost brand-new lineup. There are no players back with a varsity passing attempt, only two of the seven rushers who had 100-plus yards in 2019 are back, and there is only one returning starter along the offensive line.

Goals are not about winning in 2020 for coach Matt Gingrich, but about developing a new generation of starters.

Annville-Cleona schedule All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: at Donegal • Sept. 25: at Elco • Oct. 2: vs. Northern Lebanon • Oct. 9: at Pequea Valley • Oct. 16: at Columbia • Oct. 23: vs. Octorara • Oct. 30: vs. Lancaster Catholic

PIAA : Class 2A

: Class 2A Coach : Bud Kyle (4th season, 7-23)

: Bud Kyle (4th season, 7-23) 2019: 3-6 Section 3, 4-6 overall

From no wins in 2017 to three wins in 2018 to four wins in 2019, Columbia has been on an uphill trajectory since coach Bud Kyle took over the Crimson Tide program three years ago.

And there’s reason to believe Columbia could keep climbing the mountain this fall.

Nine starters are back on defense. A pair of three-year starters are on the offensive line, along with a third O-lineman who saw some varsity time a year ago. The Tide is three-deep at running back and five-deep at wide receiver.

Columbia schedule All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: at Lancaster Catholic • Sept. 25: at Pequea Valley • Oct. 2: vs. Octorara • Oct. 9: at Northern Lebanon • Oct. 16: vs. Annville-Cleona • Oct. 23: at Elco • Oct. 30: vs. Ephrata

PIAA : Class 4A

: Class 4A Coach : Bob Miller (9th season, 41-40)

: Bob Miller (9th season, 41-40) 2019: 7-2 Section 3, 7-4 overall

Football players across Pennsylvania are eager to get back on the field in 2020, but few are as anxious as the Elco Raiders.

Elco won its final seven regular-season games last season, and still has several key contributors from that run suiting up this fall.

Most obvious among the returning starters is senior all-state selection Braden Bohannon (5-11 180), who usually played quarterback, but also would line up at running back, in addition to his safety, punting and kick-return duties.

Elco schedule All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: at Ephrata • Sept. 25: vs. Annville-Cleona • Oct. 2: vs. Pequea Valley • Oct. 9: at Octorara • Oct. 16: at Northern Lebanon • Oct. 23: vs. Columbia • Oct. 30: at Donegal

PIAA : Class 4A

: Class 4A Coach : Roy Wall (11th season, 46-57)

: Roy Wall (11th season, 46-57) 2019: 1-8 Section 3, 1-9 overall

Back-to-back 1-9 seasons don’t usually build confidence in a high school football program, but Northern Lebanon coach Roy Wall sees some reasons to believe.

A two-year onslaught of poor roster numbers, injuries and illnesses left the Vikings, too often, with barely enough bodies to practice, much less play.

At times, Northern Lebanon played games with just 17 players in uniform. One Friday last season, trainers shut down a couple of starting linemen with impetigo, a contagious skin infection, on game night, just hours before kickoff.

Northern Lebanon schedule All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: vs. Lebanon • Sept. 25: at Octorara • Oct. 2: at Annville-Cleona • Oct. 9: vs. Columbia • Oct. 16: vs. Elco • Oct. 23: at Pequea Valley • Oct. 30: at Lampeter-Strasburg

PIAA : Class 4A

: Class 4A Coach : Jed King (13th season, 26-87)

: Jed King (13th season, 26-87) 2019: 2-7 Section 3, 2-8 overall

Jed King is talking to his players about a lot more things than just offense and defense these days.

He’s busy making sure they understand how fortunate they are to even be preparing to play a game, given the summer-long concerns over whether the COVID-19 pandemic would call off their season.

King is using it as motivation.

“These guys know how lucky they are to have a chance to play,” said King, now in his 13th season in Atglen. “We don’t know when this can be taken away from us. They’re so hungry to play. They’re not taking anything for granted.”

Octorara schedule All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: at Schuylkill Valley • Sept. 25: vs. Northern Lebanon • Oct. 2: at Columbia • Oct. 9: vs. Elco • Oct. 16: at Pequea Valley • Oct. 23: at Annville-Cleona • Oct. 30: vs. Lebanon

PIAA : Class 3A

: Class 3A Coach : Jeff Werner (2nd season, 0-10)

: Jeff Werner (2nd season, 0-10) 2019: 0-9 Section 3, 0-10 overall

Last year at this time, Nate Fisher was just learning how to play football.

Having never played the game before, he started the 2019 season as a wide receiver for Pequea Valley.

After catching just three passes for 29 yards, he finished the season as the team’s starting quarterback.

Fisher completed 21 of 77 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns, while being picked off five times. Despite the lower numbers, he gained valuable experience, and is poised to return as the Braves’ signal-caller this season.

“After we moved him to quarterback, he arguably played against the best teams in our section," Braves' coach Jeff Werner said. “He really has shown a lot of improvement. He’s a non-stop worker and I expect to see good things from him.”