Lancaster County’s 6.5% growth over the last 10 years came entirely from nonwhite populations, a trend that appears to have been boosted in part by Puerto Rican migration after Hurricane Maria hit the island.

All nonwhite racial and ethnic groups grew, but none more so than people of Hispanic or Latino origin. That cohort grew by 36.1% in the last decade, and in 2020 made up 11.1% of the county’s total population, up from 8.6% in 2010.

The population of people who identified as only Black or African-American grew by 17.6%, while Asian people increased by 43.5%. The number of people who claimed two or more races more than tripled since 2010.

Census data released Thursday showed people who identified as only white declined by 1.6%. They now make up 81.9% of the population, compared to 88.6% in 2010 and 91.5% in 2000.

Sandra Valdez, chief operating officer at the Spanish American Civic Association in Lancaster, said she sees Thursday’s release of Hispanic/Latino population data as a clear connection to migration that took place due to Hurricane María, which devastated the island in September 2017.

“I know a lot of families in Lancaster County and in Pennsylvania overall who have family in Puerto Rico that were trying to find their safety with a move into the U.S. and that’s definitely due to Hurricane Maria and the aftermath that occurred,” said Valdez.

Valdez also said, because of the large population increase in the Hispanic/Latino community, resources need to be put into place.

“As SACA continues to serve not only the Puerto Rican individuals who are migrating to this area but individuals migrating from all different countries into our city and county, we have seen an influx in the need for social services and especially language barriers,” said Valdez.

“We need more individuals in the community to be able to help these families not only among the Puerto Ricans but across.”

Despite the county’s increased diversity, local civic leaders who focus on minority communities say it’s unclear if the levers of power have shifted along with it.

Whether disparities in housing, education and civil rights improve locally depend on how residents respond, they said.

John Maina, chief executive officer at Central Pennsylvania Equity Project, said the disparities in those areas are still pronounced and require more attention.

“What we’re seeing is our population in non-white categories are increasing,” Maina said. “Our other stakeholders are growing and so should our equity.”

U.S. Census Bureau releases data that shows the demographic transformation that has taken place in the country every 10 years. Hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the data released Thursday was delayed more than four months.

The census data showed that Lancaster is the seventh-fastest growing of Pennsylvania's 67 counties.

Maina said he’s not surprised by the population numbers, but they act as a testament to the strength the community could have within them to make institutional change.

“As Freddy Hampton said, ‘Where there’s people, there’s power,’” Maina said, referring to the late chairman of the former Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers. “We have the numbers. It just comes down to when we want to start writing our own narratives as a people and not our representatives.”

Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster, said the county’s growing nonwhite population is a good thing “because diverse communities bring diverse solutions to common, long held problems. … A diversified community is always stronger than a monolithic community.”

With Pennsylvania’s increase in population and loss of one congressional seat, Ressler also said, it’s important that we continue to make sure that every citizen in Lancaster County is registered to vote so they can wield their influence and be responded to by whoever is elected.

Ressler said the Census results should be an opportunity to reevaluate whether the diversity in the data is fairly reflected in the community.

“We need to ask the question, are county employees and people in leadership positions at the government’s office, the county, the city, are they representing what the community is actually showing? Same is true for the nonprofit sector, when we look at the boards of organizations, are they representative of the community that they’re serving?” said Ressler.