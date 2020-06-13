Just days ago, Mikayla Mangome was getting her diploma at Manheim Township High School.
On Friday the 17-year-old graduate organized a peaceful protest for racial justice at the entrance of Lititz Springs Park.
“I didn’t quite know what to expect,” said the teen as she stood on a picnic table and called out to the crowd of some 200 people gathered on the sidewalk in front of the park on North Broad Street.
Mangome planned the event, which included signs, chants, retelling of experiences, examination of white privilege and a prayer vigil. She arranged for bottled water, hand sanitizer, masks and social distancing.
For 8 minutes and 46 seconds the crowd kneeled, marking the amount of time a Minneapolis police office kneeled on the neck of George Floyd as he struggled to breathe and called out for his mother before he died on May 25.
“This is a tragedy that should never happen. I am passionate about standing up for social justice,” said Mangome, who is set to go to James Madison University this fall to study social justice, sociocultural anthropology and prelaw.
Kori Elle McMillion, 11, of Lititz, lays on the ground for nine minutes in front of the office of state Senator Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, durinb a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
Protesters block the street in front of the office of state Senator Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
A Lititz Police officer blocks traffic on Route 501 for the crowd to walk through, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
17 year old organizer Mikayla Mangone, center, from Manheim Twp., leads the crowd in a chant as they walk down Main Street, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
The crowd lays on the ground for nine minutes in front of the office of state Senator Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, durinb a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
The crowd lays on the ground for nine minutes in front of the office of state Senator Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, durinb a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
Alaak Deu, of Lancaster, lays on the ground for nine minutes in front of the office of state Senator Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, durinb a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
Jessica Lopez, lays on the ground for nine minutes in front of the office of state Senator Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, durinb a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
A small hand holds a flag that says “No Justice, No Peace” as they drive past a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
Justin Pitt, of Lancaster, leads the crowd in a chant, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
Lititz Borough Police block the streets off during a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
Protesters stand in front of the office of state Senator Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
Protesters are refelected in the office window of State Senator Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
The crowd moves East down Main Street during a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
A Lititz police officer walks with the crowd during a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
The crowd moves North on Cedar Street during a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
The crowd moves South on Broad Street, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
17 year old organizer Mikayla Mangone, of Manheim Twp. leads the crowd in a chant, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Lititz Friday June 12, 2020.
People gather near Lititz Springs Park in Lititz on Friday, June 12, 2020, for a Black Lives Matter rally.
Mikayla Mangome, 17, of Manheim Township, speaks to the people gathered for a peaceful protest for racial justice at the entrance of Lititz Springs Park in Lititz Friday, June 12, 2020.
People gather near Lititz Springs Park in Lititz on Friday, June 12, 2020, for a Black Lives Matter rally.
People gather near Lititz Springs Park in Lititz on Friday, June 12, 2020, for a Black Lives Matter rally.
People gather near Lititz Springs Park in Lititz on Friday, June 12, 2020, for a Black Lives Matter rally.
Protesters held handmade signs with slogans like “Black Lives Matter,” “Jesus Would Be Protesting,” “Not One More” and “I Can’t Breathe.” Most of those driving by honked their horns in support, and some had similar signs. Only a few passersby voiced opposition.
The protest also encouraged voter registration. As Mangome noted, “Voting matters. We have to get out there and vote for leaders who support our cause.”
She was grateful for the diversity of the crowd.
Participant Mary Clark, of Lititz, admitted she was terrified of possibly being exposed to the coronavirus but felt that it was important to get out and support racial justice, even though she is not black.
“It’s important to speak out and be an ally,” Clark said.
Her uncle Duncan Clark, also of Lititz, said he felt it was important to protest police violence against African Americans and held a sign that read “Defund the Police.”
Lititz Borough police Chief Kerry Nye stood nearby with another officer. He had been informed of the protest and was pleased that it was peaceful.
“Our lives matter. Everyone’s lives matter,” said Chris Mosley, of Lititz, who stood with his family, holding a sign that said, “It’s not Black or White, It’s Everyone vs. Racism.”
The protest was coordinated with activist group Lancaster Stands Up. Similar events are scheduled for Ephrata, Manheim, Quarryville, East Petersburg, Elizabethtown, Millersville and Strasburg over the weekend.