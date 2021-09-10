Editor's Note Twenty years after the deadliest terror attack on American soil, we remember. Saturday marks two decades since 9/11. Children who were born at the turn of the 21st century and who have no memory of the devastation in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., are now adults who have never lived in a country not at war. For a nation, 9/11 is a moment that defined us, a moment that split our lives into before and after. Two decades later, how do the different generations see 9/11? Someone who remembers the day vividly versus someone who has only seen the devastation in photos?

In 1991, when Shannon Hickey was just 7 months old, she was very sick with a rare condition called biliary atresia, in which the liver’s bile ducts are blocked.

The treatment required a transplant, and Hickey’s mother, Kelly Lynch, gladly donated the left lobe of her liver as part of an experimental transplant program at the University of Chicago.

Mom and daughter spent three months recuperating in Chicago. Each night, a close family friend provided spiritual counseling to Lynch.

That friend, Father Mychal Judge, was a Catholic priest who knew Shannon’s family. Her maternal grandfather served as an altar boy at Judge’s New Jersey church.

The prayers and the doctors in Chicago were successful. To celebrate, Shannon’s family marked each Jan. 29 as a second birthday of sorts, complete with cake and presents.

Then, 9/11 happened.

The terrorist attacks touched every American in some way. For Hickey’s family, it hit particularly hard: Father Mychal, who was a chaplain for the New York Fire Department, died that day.

Judge, 68, rushed to the World Trade Center and was in the lobby of the north tower, praying and helping. When the south tower collapsed, flying debris killed Judge, making him the first officially recorded victim of the attacks. (Judge can be seen in a documentary made by French brothers Jules and Gédéon Naudet, who were embedded with firefighters on Sept. 11 and were first-hand witnesses to the towers’ collapse.)

Socks for the homeless

When the first transplant anniversary came around after 9/11, the then-11-year-old Shannon decided she wanted to do something to honor Judge.

Knowing that Judge had long ministered to New York City’s homeless and those who use the breadline at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Hickey, who now goes by her married last name of Lapp, thought that helping the homeless would be a fitting way to honor Judge.

“I was an 11-year-old who liked socks,” Lapp, now 31 and living in Manheim Borough, recalled in a July interview. “I like socks, and the homeless might like socks.”

Hickey’s family was living in Landisville at the time of the attacks.

Lapp’s mother said her daughter’s simple, touching generosity was profound.

“In the moment, (my daughter) showed a way for us to grieve in a beautiful way. And a way to move forward,” Lynch said. “It was a beautiful gift.”

Judge’s ministry and her own Catholic upbringing had already been influencing Lapp.

She and family members would bring bagged lunches to give to the homeless when they traveled to New York to visit Judge at St. Francis.

“It was always instilled in me to give back,” Lapp said. “I was always kind of exposed to the homeless. It was always instilled in me that we were very lucky and privileged to have the life we do.”

The first year, Lapp collected more than 1,100 pairs of socks. On Feb. 2, 2002, Lapp, her mother, dad, siblings and grandparents distributed about 400 pairs at St. Francis.

Other socks went to a Franciscan soup kitchen in Philadelphia and what was then known as Water Street Rescue Mission in Lancaster.

The gesture might have been a one-time tribute, but a man in the breadline asked Lapp’s grandmother if they happened to have any underwear.

They did not, but that planted the seed for what would become the formation of the Mychal’s Message charity and subsequent projects, such as Blessed Bloomers, which began collecting underwear for the homeless in 2002, after returning from their first sock distribution.

That’s still going on. On this Sept. 11, Lynch, her mother, Sharon Hickey, Shannon’s grandmother, and others plan to distribute more than 500 packages each containing one T-shirt, two different pieces of candy, a Father Mychal prayer card — and, of course, two pairs of socks.

“We are dealing with people with mental illnesses, people who are down on their luck. People who are addicts, people who are gamblers. People have lost their families,” Lynch said. “We have never ever had any problems. And we have had nothing but grateful hearts.”

Lapp said Mychal’s Message changed her life.

“I was just an 11-year-old with an idea and it just blossomed into a much larger thing than I really imagined,” Lapp said.

Lapp recalled seeing then President George Bush on TV after the attacks asking Americans to help one another.

“It felt like he was talking to me. OK, this is what we have to do,” she said.

Perhaps that was the seed for Mychal’s Message.

As Lapp’s charity work continued, she wrote to the president several times to let him know she was trying to do her part.

In 2004, White House staff responded to one of her letters. She was a front-row guest during the president’s speech on education at the Valley Forge Convention Center in September 2004.

In an LNP article from then, Lapp told a reporter that Bush introduced her during the speech and told a group of students, "Kids, look at her and follow her example."

In 2007, as a Lancaster Catholic High School junior, Lapp was one of 24 people invited to sit in first lady Laura Bush’s box for the State of the Union address.

“I really used opportunities to use my voice for the voiceless,” Lapp said.

An enduring message

Nearly 20 years after their first trip to New York to give away socks in Judge’s memory, the Hickeys and Lapps continue their work, quietly.

The family had a motto, Lapp said: “We never want Mychal’s Message to get bigger than the dining room table.”

Mychal’s Message has no paid employees, just volunteers — predominantly, lately, Lapp’s mother and grandmother and other family members. That’s because Lapp started her own family. (Lapp will not be going to New York this year in part because of caring for her children and because of concerns about the pandemic: she is immunocompromised.)

“We always wanted 100% of a donation to go to the homeless,” Lapp said.

Some years ago, Lapp recalled, an elderly woman sent a $5 bill. “That’s all she could give. So, it would never be right of us to have overhead or anything,” Lapp said.

To date, Mychal’s Message has distributed more than 576,500 items: More than 50,000 pairs of socks, more than 28,000 pairs of underwear and more than 262,500 prayer cards, which are included with donations, and contain the words to a prayer Judge wrote:

“Lord, take me where You want me to go

Let me meet who You want me to meet

Tell me what You want me to say and

Keep me out of your way.”

The family has gone to New York to distribute items in person every year except 2019, when Shannon was in the hospital for the birth of her second child, Isaac, and in 2020, because of the pandemic. Still, they arranged for items to be distributed.

Mychal’s Message also expanded beyond distributing items in New York. It’s given 10 baby strollers to a charity in Minneapolis, 250 coats to a Native American mission in New Mexico, and it gives money to a scholarship at a school in Greenwood, Mississippi, in memory of a Franciscan priest who went to school with Father Judge, to name a few.

“We go where the Holy Spirit guides us,” Lynch said. “We connect the dots in life. We give to places whose mission aligns with Mychal’s Message. We want to break down all barriers and meet people where they are.”

Said Lapp, “I feel fortunate to have the ability to be able to do this. I feel fortunate to have a family who’s backed me from the beginning.”

Lapp, Lynch and grandmother all said they learn from the homeless they encounter through their donations on 9/11 — some of whom recognize them from previous years.

One thing they learned. No apples. One year early on, the family brought apples, oranges and bananas to give out along with the socks and underwear.

The apples went largely untouched.

“And so I asked one of the guys on the line: We want to know, what is it you need?” Lynch said.

“He said, ‘We don’t have good teeth and we can’t eat an apple.’ And he said the bananas are potassium for us.”

Lapp said while giving needed items to the homeless is important, “I think almost equally as important is noticing them, talking to them and letting them feel seen and heard… that is so important. We’ve talked to a lot of homeless men and women. And they’ve said that: that there’s countless people in a full day’s time that have just walked by them.”

Contemplating the 9/11 anniversary

Lapp and her husband, Jesse, have three children, the most recent of whom, Claire, was born two months premature in April, in a complicated pregnancy. To conceive, Lapp had to switch anti-rejection medication that she’d been on since her liver transplant. But while the medication enabled her to get pregnant, her body went into acute liver rejection. While she was hospitalized to treat that, she developed meningitis.

Luke is 3, and their middle child, Isaac, will turn 2 on Sept. 12.

Lapp had gone into the hospital five weeks early with Isaac, on Sept. 11, 2019.

“I said (to the doctors) do whatever you can do to make sure this baby isn’t born on Sept. 11,” she recalled.

The physical effects of Claire’s birth mean Lapp can’t risk the trip to New York this Saturday. Her mother hinted at how tough not being able to go could be for her daughter.

“On 9/11, I don’t think any of us could imagine being anywhere else except in New York,” Lynch said. “It’s just a special, holy place on 9/11 to remember the lives that were lost and to see all the good that has come since 9/11.”

Mychal’s Message has “been a gift for all of us and it’s opened our eyes to the needs that are right here in our hometowns, in our neighborhoods in New York and Philly,” and elsewhere, Lynch said.

Lapp said Sept. 11 is always a tough day.

“I wonder if there will ever be a day that there won’t be tears for me and my family. There will always be that sadness. But Mychal’s Message allows us to move past the grief,” Lapp said.

“I feel like we took something so tragic and harmful and … made something good out of it,” Lapp said.

She said she thinks Judge would also be proud.

“I think he’d be really happy that we’re keeping his legacy and his mission going,” she said. “He was such a giving person.”